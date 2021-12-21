Situation in Afghanistan creates risks of exporting terrorism, drugs to CSTO states

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan creates risks of exporting terrorism and drugs to the territory of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member-states, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the expanded board meeting of the ministry on Tuesday.

"The destabilization of the situation in Afghanistan creates risks of exporting terrorism and drugs to the territory of CSTO states. We closely monitor the environment and swiftly respond to all threats of the country’s military security," he said.

The expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry Board, which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, took place in Moscow. Among other things, the sides addressed further priorities for the development of the country’s army and navy. The top brass of the Russian army, representatives of state authorities and public organizations also took part in the talks.