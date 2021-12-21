Russia to keep improving, reinforcing its armed forces, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia will continue improving and reinforcing its armed forces, using its strong scientific and technological groundwork, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Defense Ministry expanded board meeting Tuesday.

"Based on the solid foundation, created during the last few years, based on the strong scientific and technological groundwork, we, of course, must keep improving and reinforcing our armed forces," the head of state said. "And this is what we will do."

Putin noted that the "military and political situation in the world remains complicated," adding that the conflict potential in the number of regions has increased, while new hotbeds of tensions have appeared as well.