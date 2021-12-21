NATO’s aim to pull Ukraine into its military activities endangers security — defense chief

MOSCOW, 21 декабря. /TASS/. NATO is threatening security by cooperating with Ukraine’s armed forces and using the country’s territory for military purposes, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a ministry meeting on Tuesday.

"The intent of the North Atlantic alliance to get the Ukrainian armed forces involved in its military activities carries a threat to security," he said at a Defense Ministry meeting of the top brass. "The use of Ukraine’s territory for military purposes by NATO countries is ongoing."

The situation is exacerbated by deliveries from the US and its allies of helicopters, combat drones, and anti-tank missiles, he said.

The Defense Ministry’s meeting, which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, laid out the priorities for the development of the armed forces. Participants included senior military commanders, government officials, and representatives of non-governmental organizations.