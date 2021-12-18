Aircraft with evacuees from Afghanistan landed in Moscow Region - Ministry

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian military transport aircraft with about 200 evacuated Russian and Afghan nationals landed on the Chkalovsky aerodrome in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry, involved in evacuation of citizens from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, landed on the Chkalovsky aerodrome in the Moscow Region. Aircraft delivered <...> about 200 Russian Federation and Afghanistan nationals," the Ministry said.

Passengers currently undergo customs and COVID-19 control.

On Saturday morning, military transport aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry delivered 36 tonnes of relief goods to Afghanistan.

770 citizens of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Ukraine and Afghanistan were evacuated from August 26 to December 1 from Afghanistan and more than 100 tonnes of relief consignments were delivered to the country by Russian military transport airplanes.