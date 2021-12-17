New START extension not to affect Sarmat ICBM, hypersonic weapon development — commander

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The extension of the Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction and Limitation Treaty (New START) between Russia and the United States will not affect plans to place Avangard and Sarmat strategic missile systems on combat alert, Russian Strategic Missile Force Commander Colonel-General Sergey Karakayev told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.

"The new START Treaty was in effect for ten years and stipulated an option of its extension for another five years. Upon the sides’ mutual consent, the Treaty was extended to February 5, 2026, without any amendments or addenda. The New START extension will not impede the Strategic Missile Force’s further development, including the plans to put new missile systems, such as the Avangard and the Sarmat, for example, on combat alert," the commander said.

The total quantities of strategic offensive arms, the number of inspections, and the procedure of data exchange have not changed, he said.

American specialists will continue inspecting Russian strategic nuclear forces’ sites annually through February 5, 2026, Karakayev said.

"As statistics show, inspections at Strategic Missile Force sites account for about 70% of their total number," the commander specified.

On January 26, 2021, Moscow and Washington exchanged diplomatic notes on reaching an agreement on extending the New START Treaty. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden said in a telephone conversation that they were satisfied with this result.