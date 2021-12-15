Putin briefs Xi Jinping on conversation with Biden, describing it as useful — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a video call on his recent conversation with US President Joe Biden, describing it as substantive and useful, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our president briefed the [Chinese] chairman on his recent video call with US President Joe Biden. Our president pointed out that on the whole, the conversation had been substantive and useful," he said.

Putin also told the Chinese leader that he had drawn Biden’s attention to increasing threats for Russia’s national interests stemming from attempts by the US and NATO "to continue moving their military infrastructure closer to Russia’s borders."

"In this regard, our president highlighted the need to promptly launch serious talks with the United States and NATO in order to develop international legal security guarantees for our country that would rule out the alliance’s further eastward expansion and the deployment of weapons threatening Russia particularly in Ukraine and other neighboring states," the Kremlin aide stressed.