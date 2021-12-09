Development of CSTO potential to become basis of collective security — General Staff head

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Development of the Collective Security Treaty Organization force potential is the priority of cooperation on coalition military building, Russian Armed Forces General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Thursday.

"The main efforts within the CSTO are directed towards perfection of the collective security and improvement of its readiness to adequately react to threats and challenges to the CSTO member states’ security," he said during a briefing for foreign military attaches.

According to Gerasimov, the main focus is concentrated on the development of the force potential within the crisis response system, reinforcement of the CSTO peacekeeping component, improvement of interaction with international organizations and defense ministries of foreign states.

To that extend, CSTO member states regularly hold joint training event, practice counter-terrorism action and interaction during peacekeeping missions, Gerasimov said.

"In order to reinforce trust measures and resolve security issues, Russian Ministry of Defense continues to increase the scale of cooperation with its foreign partners. We still give priority importance to the maintenance of relationship of partnership and alliance with CIS member states and development of the CSTO military component," Gerasimov said.