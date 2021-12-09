Russia, China to continue joint drills, patrols — chief of Russian General Staff

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia and China are set to engage in more joint defense activities after they signed a roadmap for military cooperation last month, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, said on Thursday.

The roadmap, which was signed on November 23 and runs to 2025, states that, "joint exercises, naval and air patrols will continue," he said at a news conference for foreign military attaches.

Russian-Chinese cooperation is an "important element of stability in the Asia-Pacific region," he said.