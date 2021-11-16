Azerbaijani, Russian defense chiefs discuss situation on Azerbaijan's border with Armenia

BAKU, November 16. /TASS/. The defense ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Zakir Gasanov and Sergey Shoigu, have held a telephone conversation to discuss the situation on Azerbaijan's border with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"During the conversation, Colonel General Zakir Gasanov informed his Russian counterpart that that the provocation that Armenia had staged on the border had been resolutely thwarted," the statement reads.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Shoigu "confirmed Russia's readiness to help stabilize the situation and end military activities."

Gasanov also held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akara who expressed support for Azerbaijan, the ministry added.

Intense fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops broke out in the border areas of Armenia's Syunik region on Tuesday. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions, wounding two people. The Armenian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that Azerbaijani forces had shelled Armenian positions on the border, causing casualties and the loss of two combat posts.