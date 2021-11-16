Rosoboronexport receives air vehicle supply requests worth $2.5 bln in Dubai

DUBAI, November 16. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec state corporation) has received requests for supply of various air vehicles, including jets, helicopters and remotely piloted vehicles, worth $2.5 bln at the Dubai Airshow 2021, Chief Executive Officer of the state arms seller Alexander Mikheyev told reporters on the sidelines of the airshow on Tuesday.

"During meetings and negotiations at the Dubai Airshow 2021 Rosoboronexport received requests of foreign customers on supply of jets, helicopters and unmanned flying vehicles totally worth over $2.5 bln," he said.

Dubai Airshow is one of the largest international aviation and space fairs held in the UAE once in two years. Russia has been participating in it since 1993.