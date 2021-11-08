Russian Navy frigate participating in Tsirkon missile trials arrives in White Sea

MURMANSK, November 8. /TASS/. The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov has arrived in the White Sea Military Base to continue testing advanced sea-based weapons, the press service of the Northern Fleet reported on Monday.

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported successful test launches of the Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the Northern Fleet’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate. In November 2021, President Vladimir Putin announced the arrival of cutting-edge weapons for service in the Russian Navy in 2022.

"The frigate of the Northern Fleet Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov made the transition from the fleet’s main base of Severomorsk on the Kola Peninsula to Severodvinsk in the White Sea to continue the testing program of modern sea-based weapons," the report says.

At the end of October, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov practiced firing at air and sea targets from the new Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missile system in the Barents Sea. The crew of the ship carried out joint training with the personnel of a separate naval anti-submarine helicopter regiment, providing night flights of Ka-27 helicopters to the deck of the frigate while berthing in the Kola Bay.

The Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate. This is the first ocean-going warship, fully designed and built in modern Russia. The ships of this project have great potential for modernization, including as carriers of promising sea-based weapons. Currently, two warships of Project 22350 operate as part of the Northern Fleet missile ships compound: Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov.