Putin highlights need to boost advanced weapons in Russian Navy to over 70%

SOCHI, November 1. /TASS/. The Russian Navy must be over 70% outfitted with advanced weapons by 2027, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at a defense industry meeting on Monday.

"The Navy’s modernization program is being consistently expanded and the Fleet's provision with advanced weapons must exceed 70% by 2027 in general," the head of state said.

Outfitting the Russian Navy with advanced equipment and armaments is a pivotal task, Putin emphasized.

According to the Russian president’s data, "49 new warships and combat boats, nine coastal defense missile systems and ten aircraft have entered service with the Navy in the past four years."

As the Russian leader pointed out, "work is nearing completion to create surface strike groups operating in the close-in maritime area."

"The decisions made, including those adopted in the course of Sochi meetings [a series of the Russian president’s traditional meetings with Defense Ministry officials and the defense industry] made it possible to switch to boosting the construction of distant maritime zone and ocean-going ships and currently more than 30 of them are being built and upgraded, including a new class of multi-purpose amphibious assault ships," Russia’s supreme commander-in-chief said.

In Putin’s opinion, "the work on upgrading the Navy is of paramount, strategic and state importance for Russia." That is why, the country’s leadership takes part in the ceremonies of laying the keels of new warships and this practice will be continued, he said.

As the Russian leader said, "naval ships and vessels constantly participate in distant maritime deployments, cope with combat training tasks and demonstrate the Russian flag in oceanic and maritime areas significant for Russia."

As Putin recalled, such approaches "were episodic, if not to say isolated" in the early 2000s.