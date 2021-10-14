Tor-M2 anti-aircraft gunners strike enemy targets in southern Russia drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 14. /TASS/. The teams of Tor-M2 short-range anti-aircraft missile systems eliminated enemy aerial targets during drills in the southern Astrakhan Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In the course of tactical live-fire drills at a proving ground in the Astrakhan Region, the combat squads of Tor-M2 short-range surface-to-air missile systems from an anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Southern Military District’s combined arms army accomplished the tasks of eliminating high-altitude targets," the ministry said in a statement.

The anti-aircraft gunners accomplished the combat training task while moving at a speed of 20 km/h. The personnel reliably locked on and struck a Saman high-speed target missile that simulated an adversary aerial target at a distance of over 10 km, the statement says.

Based on the results of the drills, the anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Southern Military District excellently coped with its tasks, striking all the targets, the ministry added.

In the course of the drills, the teams of Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems also practiced engaging targets and delivering fire while on the move under enemy jamming, the ministry said.