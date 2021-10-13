Lavrov says Western proposals for cooperation with Central Asia require scrutiny

MOSCOW, October 13. / TASS /. The proposals for security cooperation with Central Asian countries and the potential costs associated with it, put forward by Western nations, need to be carefully analyzed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at the 17th meeting of heads of security agencies and intelligence services of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries.

The top diplomat emphasized that currently, several Western states are proposing that Central Asian countries establish bilateral cooperation in the security sphere since it could help overcome the consequences of the transformation in the military-political situation. "Each country certainly has the right to an independent foreign policy in line with its national interests. However, the real benefits of such proposals and the potential costs associated with them, including for regional stability, always require thorough analysis," Lavrov pointed out.

"I believe the optimal approach would be to carry out such an analysis according to the existing regional mechanisms," the Russian foreign minister emphasized. "It is also necessary to combine these initiatives with the already existing programs, which are being implemented by the CIS," Lavrov concluded.