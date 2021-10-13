CSTO exercises in Tajikistan important in view of situation in Afghanistan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Joint exercises by the CSTO member-countries in Tajikistan in October are very important in the context of the situation in Afghanistan, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"These exercises are crucial," Peskov said.

"As you may know, the CSTO presidents met just recently to stress their concern over the way the situation in Afghanistan was developing. They emphasized the unpredictability of this situation and the need for the CSTO to stay on guard and further perfect methods and means of interaction in the military field," Peskov said.

Tajikistan in October will host three joint exercises with the CIS contingents near its border with Afghanistan.

The CSTO Collective Security Council met in session under the chairmanship of Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rakhmon. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the event by video link.

The Collective Security Treaty was signed in Tashkent in 1992. In 2002, a decision was made to establish a corresponding organization. The CSTO’s members are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.