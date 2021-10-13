Russia’s state-of-the-art sniper sights compete on a par with foreign rivals

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s latest Zenit sniper sights competed on a par with the best foreign versions at the 2021 International Army Games, CEO of the Zverev Krasnogorsk Factory (part of the Shvabe Group within the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Novikov told TASS on Wednesday.

"With this sight, we claimed the top spot in the sniping category at the Russian Army Tactical Shooting Championship [the national stage of the International Army Games]," the chief executive said.

The sight developed by the Krasnogorsk Factory near Moscow operated on a par with its foreign rival produced by Austria’s renowned Kahles manufacturer of optical devices, he said.

The Krasnogorsk Factory is set to feature all of its latest sights at the ORELEXPO 2021 hunting show that will run in Moscow on October 14-17.