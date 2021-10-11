Allegations of buildup of Russian nuclear potentials unsubstantiated — Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, October 11./TASS/. Allegations that Russia is sizably building up its nuclear potentials are unsubstantiated and groundless, Acting Deputy Director of the Foreign Ministry Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Konstantin Vorontsov said in a speech at the UN General Assembly First Committee on Monday.

"Any allegations about a significant quantitative buildup of our country’s nuclear potential are unsubstantiated and groundless. They are based either on erroneous assessments or on outright disinformation," the diplomat said.

Vorontsov stressed that Russia was honoring its commitments to the fullest. "The appearance of new weapons systems in Russia proceeds gradually and is accompanied by the optimization of the existing armory, including through the elimination of aging arsenals," he added.