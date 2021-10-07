Tajikistan to host over 500 servicemen from Russia-led bloc in drills

YEKATERINBURG, October 7. /TASS/. Special drills with over 500 military personnel of the logistical support units of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held for the first time on Tajik soil from October 18 to 23. Earlier, ‘Echelon’ exercises were held on Russian territory, a statement by the press service of the Central Military District stated on Thursday.

"The exercise will fine-tune the issues of material and technical support for the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces involved in the elimination of detachments of terrorist formations that invaded the territory of the CSTO member state. More than 500 military personnel of the logistical support units of the armed forces of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Tajikistan will be involved in the practice," the report reads.

The bulk of the Russian contingent at the drills will be military personnel of the logistical support units of the 201st military base - more than 400 servicemen.

Earlier, Commander of the Central Military District, Lieutenant-General Alexander Lapin, stated that in October, three joint exercises with the military contingents of the CSTO member states will be held on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan, near Afghanistan’s border: "Interaction", "Poisk" and "Echelon", which will involve more than 2,700 military personnel and over 500 pieces of equipment.