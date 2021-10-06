Belarusian air force and defense centers tested at Zapad 2021 war games, says Shoigu

MOSCOW, October 6. / TASS /. During the Zapad 2021 joint strategic exercises, two Belarusian combat centers for training Air Force and Air Defense specialists were put to the test, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu revealed on Wednesday.

"During the drills, we tested the work of the two combat centers for training Air Force and Air Defense specialists in Belarus as well as the organization of combat duty as part of the Unified Regional Air-Defense System of Russia and Belarus," the defense chief said.

According to the Shoigu, "the experience gained by Russian and Belarusian fighter plane crews will be considered in further work to protect the Union State’s air borders".