Russian naval ships conduct firing practice in Black Sea

SIMFEROPOL, September 27. /TASS/. The Fleet’s Guards Order of Nakhimov Missile Cruiser Moskva and the Ladny escort ship of the Black Sea Fleet conducted combat training and held artillery firing, the Black Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"In the Black Sea, the crews practiced combat maneuvering, the detection and destruction of mines and sea targets, as well as repelled an adversary air attack during an air defense exercise, and engaging in a naval battle with artillery firing from the ship's weapons," the report said.

During the exercise, missile cruiser Moskva performed rocket firing using the main ship’s missile system. The drills were conducted in accordance with a plan of the Black Sea Fleet’s combat training measures for the 2021 training year, the press office said in a statement.