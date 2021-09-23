Russia’s Navy tracks movements of Spanish patrol ship in Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian military is tracking the movements of the Spanish Navy’s patrol vessel Rayo and Italian Navy’s minehunter Viareggio in the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center told reporters on Thursday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces have commenced tracking movements of the Spanish Navy’s patrol vessel Rayo and Italian Navy’s minehunter Viareggio, which entered the Black Sea at 18.30 on September 23, 2021," the center said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called for the increased presence of NATO fleets in the Black Sea. In addition, he was hopeful for interaction of the Black Sea Littoral States to boost, in his opinion, regional security. According to Zelensky, Ukraine remained ready to take part in corresponding joint actions with the alliance. He also showed an interest in increasing the number of joint exercises.