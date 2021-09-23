Russia-China-led security bloc kicks off anti-terror drills in Urals

DONGUZ TRAINING RANGE /Orenburg Region/, September 23. /TASS/. Troops from the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) kicked off the active phase of the Peace Mission 2021 anti-terror drills at the Donguz practice range in the Orenburg Region, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Thursday.

"Two wings of Russian Su-34 multirole fighter-bombers and Su-25 ground support aircraft and also a wing of Su-25 planes of the armed forces of Kazakhstan are involved in an episode of the drills where the crews have delivered bombing strikes against a notional enemy’s command posts, combat hardware amassments, ammunition and fuel depots and other vital facilities, using high-explosive fragmentation bombs," the press office said in a statement.

The aircraft were supported by the teams of 152mm Msta-S self-propelled artillery guns and Grad multiple rocket launchers. Following this, the troops of Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China and Russia routed terrorist formations while an assault force from Belarus, India, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Pakistan seized an advantageous frontier for a subsequent attack, the statement says.

The SCO’s Peace Mission 2021 anti-terror drills are running at the Donguz training ground in the Orenburg Region under the direction of Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin. The drills involve troops from Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.