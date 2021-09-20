Russian servicemen head home after Zapad-2021 drills end, says Belarusian military brass

MINSK, September 20. /TASS/. Russian military units taking part in the Zapad-2021 joint strategic drills left Belarus for their permanent base sites, the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service said on its Telegram channel.

"Military echelons with Russian military personnel who participated in the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercise Zapad-2021 have departed to their places of their permanent basing from the Brest-Yuzhny railway station," the statement says.

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that the military units of the Western Military District, Russian Airborne and Aerospace Forces were returning to their permanent bases from the Obuz-Lesnovsky and the Brestsky (Belarus) proving grounds after completing the Zapad-2021 strategic exercise.