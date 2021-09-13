Russian top security brass, Serbian interior minister discuss cooperation in war on terror

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has held a meeting with Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin in Moscow, the Russian Security Council said in a statement on Monday.

"The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Russian-Serbian cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism and illegal migration. They also outlined specific steps to continue information exchanges between law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as well as to train Serbian specialists in Russian educational facilities," the statement reads.

According to the council, Patrushev and Vulin exchanged views on issues concerning regional security and ways to prevent foreign interference in the two countries’ domestic affairs. In addition, according to the statement, Russian-Serbian inter-agency security consultations were held on Monday.