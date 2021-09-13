Russia, Belarus to go ahead with joint exercises — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will go ahead with their military-technical cooperation and joint military exercises, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"Joint military exercises are a continuous process. As you may know, this is not the first exercise. Others were held in the past. It is a continuous process and it will go on, of course. The process of perfecting the skills and training of both Russian armed forces and Belarussian armed forces will continue non-stop," Peskov said, when asked about the Zapad-2021 military exercise.

"Military-technical cooperation is invariably present on the agenda of Russian-Belarusian summit contacts. This cooperation will go on, too," he added.

Peskov refrained from comment on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's declared intention to purchase more than $1 billion worth of Russian armaments and also the outlook for supplying S-400 air defense systems to Minsk.

"I would prefer to avoid going into details. Military-technical cooperation is invariably present on the agenda," Peskov said, when asked if Russian personnel would service these systems, should they be supplied to Belarus. Nor did he say anything about likely dates.

"I am unable to tell you anything about the dates," he replied.

About the reasons for deploying S-400 systems in Belarus, Peskov said that "this is a question of expediency from the standpoint of ensuring the common security interests of the two countries and one Union State."

"The leadership will make the corresponding decision," he concluded.