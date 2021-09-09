CSTO states approve cooperation strategy in defense industry, top brass claims

MINSK, September 9. / TASS /. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states wholly approved the cooperation strategy between enterprises of the military-industrial complex, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov said on Thursday following a meeting of the Interstate Commission for Military-Economic Cooperation.

"This strategy has been preliminarily approved. Then, we are going to carry out a full approval procedure and submit this issue for consideration by the heads of state. We will try to prepare specific agreed proposals by next year," the CSTO deputy secretary general noted.

Chairman of the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry Dmitry Pantus mentioned that one of the main issues was the "harmonization of the regulatory legal framework in terms of military-economic and military-technical cooperation." "As for developing the CSTO countries’ joint products, this issue is under constant control. At this moment, when the issue of establishing a basic organization to coordinate the military-technical products’ development in the CSTO countries is acute, extensive work is underway," the Belarusian department’s head went on to say.

According to Pantus, currently, the Belarusian defense sector provides opportunities for cooperation on behalf of all enterprises that have a license from the State Military Industry Committee. "There are more than 150 of them, we are open for joint work," Pantus assured.

CSTO Deputy Secretary General Semerikov also noted that at the meeting of the Interstate Commission for Military-Economic Cooperation, the sides addressed the establishment of an international military-technical forum as part of the CSTO. "We will hold an exhibition of security equipment as part of the CSTO, where enterprises of our countries’ defense-industrial complexes are going to take part. This is the basis of the exhibition, while we will also involve third countries, using the partnership mechanism," the deputy secretary general concluded.