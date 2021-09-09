CSTO's resources are enough to control Afghan border — deputy prime minister

MINSK, September 9. /TASS/. The resources of the Collective Security Organization's member-states are enough to control the border with Afghanistan to prevent likely infiltrations by militants into Afghanistan's neighboring countries, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has said.

"The resources at the disposal of the CSTO member-states are quite enough to control the situation, including attempts by militants and terrorist organizations to cross the border with Afghanistan's neighboring states in refugee disguise," Borisov said at a meeting of the interstate commission for military-technical cooperation by the CSTO countries.

He pointed to the growing risk of a refugee exodus from Afghan territory into the adjoining countries.

"This poses direct threats to the security of Central Asian countries and may destabilize the region," Borisov warned.

"I regard as extremely important the process of preparations for signing a plan for arming the CSTO collective rapid reaction force with advanced hardware and special equipment and gear," Borisov said.

He stressed that the situation in Afghanistan was a subject matter of the CSTO countries' closest attention.

"It is essential to go ahead with regular contacts between defense and security agencies," Borisov said.