Russia-led bloc members must be ready for any scenario in Afghanistan, top brass says

BALYKCHI / Kyrgyzstan / September 9. / TASS /. CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) member countries must be ready for any scenario regarding the developments in and around Afghanistan, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov stated on Thursday following the ‘Rubezh-2021’ training with the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces in Kyrgyzstan.

"The CSTO must be ready for any development of the situation," Sidorov, who recently visited the Tajik-Afghan border, noted. "Taking this into consideration, the current exercises were carried out," the top general said.

According to Sidorov, the ‘Rubezh-2021’ exercises in Kyrgyzstan will mark the beginning of a number of events as part of the CSTO, in particular, "the upcoming training in Tajikistan and Russia," he stated.

During the ‘Rubezh-2021’ exercises, military units practice conducting combat operations to destroy illegal armed formations that penetrate into one of the CSTO countries.

Overall, more than 5,000 people are engaged in the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces drills in Central Asia.