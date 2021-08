MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian troops have received over 15,000 new and upgraded weapons this year, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In the first eight months of this year, over 15,500 new and upgraded armaments, military and special hardware have been delivered to the armed forces," the defense chief said at the ministry’s conference call.

"By the end of the year, modern weaponry will make up 71.9%," he said.