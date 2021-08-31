Russian naval ships strike enemy cruise missiles in Sea of Japan drills

VLADIVOSTOK, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s corvettes Gromky and Sovershenniy conducted surface-to-air missile firings to strike a notional enemy’s cruise missiles during drills in the Sea of Japan, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The warships alternately deployed to the assigned area and practiced air defense measures at a naval combat training range. The combat teams delivered missile fire from Redut surface-to-air missile systems against Malakhit target missiles fired from the missile corvette Inei that simulated the notional adversary. The air targets were timely uncovered and locked on. After the cruise missiles entered the destruction range, they were successfully eliminated by missiles of the Redut air defense systems fired from the corvettes," the press office said in a statement.

All the systems and the surface-to-air missile launchers performed in the standard mode. An unmanned aerial vehicle of the Pacific Fleet provided support for accomplishing the combat exercise, the press office specified.

The missile firings were conducted in accordance with the plan of the Pacific Fleet’s combat training, the press office specified.

The corvettes Sovershenniy and Gromky are the Project 20380 first and second serial-produced warships built at the Amur Shipyard. The Sovershenniy entered service with the Russian Pacific Fleet in 2017 while the Gromky became operational in 2018. The corvette project has been developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau.

Project 20380 missile corvettes are designed to accomplish green-water missions and strike enemy surface ships and submarines and also provide artillery support for an amphibious assault force. They are armed with versatile artillery guns, surface-to-air missile/artillery systems, supersonic missiles and automatic artillery launchers. The Project 20380 corvettes can carry a Ka-27 helicopter.