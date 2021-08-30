Russian military personnel scores victories in nine contests at International Army Games

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian military personnel triumphed in nine contests at the 2021 International Army Games, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The Russian servicemen have emerged as the winners in nine competitions at the 2021 International Army Games that have been concluded on the territory of Russia, Qatar and Iran," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian teams have set six world records in the Seaborne Assault, Masters of Armored Vehicles and Military Rally contests. In the other six competitions that have come to an end - the Equestrian Marathon, the Sea Cup, the Safe Route, the Engineering Formula, the Meridian and the Sayan March - the Russian troops have performed without any penalty scores, the statement says.

Russia tops the overall team standings at the 2021 International Army Games and is confidently leading in eight more competitions. Preliminary estimates suggest that the Russian troops are also holding award-winning places in 33 out of 34 contests.

Nine out of 34 contests have been completed. Overall, more than 5,000 military personnel comprising 277 teams from 42 countries are competing in the Army Games. The 2021 International Army Games are running on the territory of ten countries on August 22 - September 4.