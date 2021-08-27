Navigator can adapt airborne collision avoidance system for ships — CEO

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Navigator instrument-making institute can develop ship collision avoidance systems using the peer aviation technologies, CEO Sergey Baburov told TASS in an interview at the Army 2021 international forum.

"There is a notion of ADS-B (automatic dependent surveillance broadcast) in aviation. It transmits to everyone location coordinates, velocity, and other data. It has a slightly different name in the maritime sphere but the function performed is roughly the same," the chief executive said.

The company has already developed a similar device performing functions of collision avoidance for vessels in the late 1990s and there are still developments to be made in this area, he added.

"If we take the Korma (a portable landing system - TASS), it can also perform this function. There is no difference where the vessel is situated, the question is only in the range," Baburov said. This task can be solved and the company is ready to undertake it, he added.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army 2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka outside Moscow.