Novel Russian innovation able to conceal combat aircraft from global flight tracking site

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The latest domestic aviation responders produced by the Navigator Company can make an aircraft invisible for the radars of the Flightradar24 (the global web service for tracking aircraft equipped with transponders), CEO of the Navigator Aviation Instrument-Making Institute Sergey Baburov told TASS at the Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum on Friday.

"Our system has very useful functions compared to foreign versions. The TCAS [Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System] features a radio silence mode," he noted.

"The system’s emissions can be turned off by a switch or a button and an aircraft will become invisible, even for Flightradar," he specified.

Russia’s Navigator Aviation Instrument-Making Institute was established in 1992 by designers and engineers from the All-Union Scientific Research Institute of Radio Equipment. The company develops flight safety systems (ACAS, TAWS, TCAS), ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) systems, aircraft responders, navigation and landing equipment and onboard multi-functional systems.

The Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.