MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has met with Sri Lankan Defense Secretary Kamal Gunaratne in Moscow, the Security Council said on Thursday.

"They focused on bilateral cooperation in the security area, including military-technical cooperation," the statement says.

Patrushev and Gunaratne reaffirmed their intention to intensify cooperation between the security councils of Russia and Sri Lanka.