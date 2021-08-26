Baltic Fleet's 40 ships to be demonstrated in Baltiysk, Kronshtadt at Army-2021 forum

KALININGRAD, August 26. /TASS/. About 40 combat ships, supply vessels and high-speed boats will be demonstrated in Baltiysk and Kronshtadt during special three-day demonstrations within the framework of the international military-technical forum Army-2021, which began on Thursday, the press service of the Baltic Fleet told TASS.

"All in all, about 40 combat ships, supply vessels and high-speed boats from the Baltic and Leningrad naval bases, as well weapons and combat and special equipment will be involved in static and dynamic demonstrations on August 26-28. About 1,500 of the Baltic Fleet's personnel will take part," the Fleet's press service said.

In Kronshtadt, the ships will demonstrate crews' combat training, carry out firing practice, perform mine-sweeping and elimination operations and measures to provide assistance to a ship in distress and recapture a ship seized by pirates.

In Baltiysk, the Baltic Fleet's main base in the Kaliningrad Region, an exhibition of weapons and military equipment will be held. It will feature coast-based missile systems Bal and Bastion, air defense and artillery system Pantsir-S1, tactical missile system Iskander, air defense systems S-400 Triumf and Tor M-2 and other modern military equipment.

Involved in the demonstration will be small ships of projects 22800 Karakurt and 21631 Buyan-M armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles, patrol boat Raptor and high-speed boats, the press service said.