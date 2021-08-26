Baikal artillery module at final stage of pre-trials — UVZ

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. The state-of-the-art remotely controlled artillery module AU-220M Baikal is at the final stage of preliminary trials, press service of Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) told TASS at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021.

"The 57-mm artillery module AU-220M, intended to equip combat armored vehicles, is at the closing stage of preliminary trials. Its state tests will be performed by a separate decision of the government customer - when the chassis type to accommodate the combat module will be determined," UVZ said.

Continuing upgrade of the new module is underway, the press service said. "It is planned to increase the turret armoring and accommodate a controlled armament system for outfitting of heavy MICVs with the combat module," the press service added.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka, the Moscow Region.