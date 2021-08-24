Russia set to strengthen military-technical cooperation with Lebanon, says military chief

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation with Lebanon, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said on Tuesday.

"I confirm our intention to consistently develop the entire range of bilateral cooperation in the military, military-technical and other fields. We expect our today’s meeting to contribute to strengthening friendly relations between our countries," Gerasimov said at a meeting with Chief of the Lebanese General Staff Brigadier General Amin El Erem.

For his part, the chief of the Lebanese General Staff said he also hoped for strengthening cooperation between Moscow and Beirut.

"Our presence here together with you gives the hope to us, the Lebanese army. Our countries have long-standing and durable relations. I hope that they will persist in future. Russia’s army and state played a big role in developing the Lebanese armed forces," he said.