Russian Security Council Secretary discusses Afghanistan with US National Security Advisor

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev had a phone call with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the Council press service announced Monday, adding that the two officials discussed cooperation on security and the situation in Afghanistan,

"Nikolay Patrushev and Jacob Sullivan discussed the matters of Russian-American cooperation in security," the announcement says, adding that special attention was paid to the bilateral cooperation in IT security.

"Besides, the sides exchanged opinions on the situation in Afghanistan," the Council said.

Earlier in May, Patrushev and Sullivan held Russian-American consultation at the level of Security Councils. According to the Russian agency, this meeting was a part of preparation of the June Russia-US Summit in Geneva.

Previously, the two officials had a phone call on April 30. That time, the agenda included the current state and perspectives of Russian-US relations, as well as preparations for the Russia-US summit.

Before that, the two officials talked in late January, early March and mid-April. In particular, they discussed the extension of the New START treaty and perspectives of Russian-US cooperation on security and strategic stability.