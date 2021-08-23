Russia, India advance high-tech, military technical cooperation — Defense Ministry

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Cooperation by Russia and India in the sphere of high technologies and on the track of military-technical contacts is developing steadily and dynamically, Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said at a meeting with his Indian counterpart Raj Kumar on Monday.

"Of course, military-technical cooperation is a vast field for interaction between our countries. The scale and depth of this cooperation are infinite. We have long shifted to intellectual cooperation: this concerns the sharing of high technologies and localization of production. Such cooperation keeps developing," Fomin said.

For his part, Kumar said that partnership between new Delhi and Moscow was moving towards joint production of equipment. He thanked Russia for its invariable support.

Also, Kumar stressed that India's participation in the Army forums and in joint military exercises with Russia was developing steadily.

The international military-technical forum Army-2021 is being held at the congress and exhibition center Patriot on August 22-28.