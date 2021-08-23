Foreign customers file requests for Russia’s latest Taifun-K armored vehicles

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Russia has received several requests for the potential delivery of the latest Taifun-K armored vehicles and Kornet-EM self-propelled anti-tank missile systems to foreign customers, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum on Monday.

"As of today, we have several requests from foreign customers for Taifun-K armored vehicles and Kornet systems based on the Tigr vehicle," the defense official said.

Russia has offered a series of the latest weapon systems to the market in the past few years, Shugayev said.

"In the past two-three years, Russia has marketed equipment for the ground forces, in particular, the Bumerang armored personnel carrier, the Taifun-K multi-purpose vehicle and the Kornet anti-tank system mounted on the Tigr armored vehicle, the Uran-9E combat robotic system, and the Pantsyr-S1M anti-aircraft missile/gun complex," Russia’s military cooperation chief said.

Currently, Russia is preparing to promote the breakthrough T-14 ‘Armata’ main battle tank to the global arms market, he said.

"As for further prospects, we are preparing the latest T-14 ‘Armata’ tank for its promotion to the market and, as our forecasts suggest, this tank and also other armor based on the Armata platform are expected to enjoy high demand among foreign buyers," the defense official said.

The Army-2021 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.