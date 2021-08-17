Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform scheduled flight over Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers have performed routine flights over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"Two long-range Tu-95MS strategic bombers performed a schedule flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan," it said, adding that the flight lasted for around nine hours.

"The bombers were escorted by Su-35S fighter jets of the Eastern Military District," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, all flights of the Russian aerospace forces are performed in strict compliance with the international rules of the use of airspace. Russian long-range aircraft regularly fly over neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean.