Two Vietnamese Gepard-class warships arrive in Russia to take part in Army Games

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Two Project 11661E (Gepard-3.9) Russian-built guard ships of the Vietnamese Navy arrived in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East to take part in the International Army Games, Spokesman for the Pacific Fleet Captain 3rd Rank Ilya Kolesnikov reported on Monday.

"Two naval ships of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (SRV) participating in the Sea Cup competition of sea skills as part of the Army-2021 International Army Games were greeted in a welcome ceremony at the pier," he said.

The crews of the Vietnamese guard ships Tran Hung Dao and Kuang Chung moored at the 33rd pier, following which they met with the chief referee of the Sea Cup competition and the head of the Vietnamese delegation, the spokesman said.

On July 25, the Vietnamese warships participated in Russia’s Navy Day celebrations in Vladivostok.

The Sea Cup is scheduled to open on August 22. The Russian Navy in the competition will be represented by the crew of the Project 20380 corvette Sovershenniy. The Chinese Navy will be represented by the warship Guangyuan.

The competition will consist of three stages: firstly, the use of a ship according to its designation, secondly, ship damage control and a rescue contest and thirdly, a sea skills competition.

The Vietnamese Navy currently operates four Project 11661E guard ships. The first two warships were built at the Zelenodolsk Shipyard in the Volga area in their strike configuration, while the other two combat ships that arrived in Vladivostok were constructed as anti-submarine warfare vessels.