Putin, Russian Security Council focus on international cooperation in defense, security

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 13. /TASS/. Defense and global security were the focus of another meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council that President Vladimir Putin chaired on Friday via videoconference.

"Today we are scheduled to discuss international cooperation in defense and security," he said when opening the meeting.

The president pointed out that "it is impossible to effectively solve a number of issues in this area all on one’s own."

"We should join efforts with our partners so as to ensure our own security as well," he stressed.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the State Duma (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.