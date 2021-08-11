Russia, Laos kick off joint anti-terror drills in Russian Far East

SERGEYEVSKY PRACTICE RANGE /Primorsky Region/, August 11. /TASS/. The troops of Russia and Laos kicked off joint drills in the Primorsky Region in the Russian Far East, the press office of Russia’s Eastern Military District reported on Wednesday.

"The Laros-2021 joint Russian-Laotian exercise has kicked off in the Primorsky Region," the press office said in a statement.

The drills that envisage firings by tank crews and tactical episodes with a live-fire exercise will last through August 19. A cultural and recreational program and sports competitions are also scheduled for the personnel of the two countries participating in the joint maneuvers, the press office said.

"The drills involve up to 500 personnel of the two countries and around 100 items of military hardware, including Su-25 ground attack aircraft and Ka-52 assault helicopters of the Eastern Military District," the statement says.

The first ever Russian-Laotian joint exercise dubbed Laros was held on the territory of Laos in 2019. These drills practice counter-terror operations.