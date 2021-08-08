Russian military police help people after bus accident near Damascus

DAMASCUS, August 8. /TASS/. Russian military police administered first aid to people hurt in a road accident involving a passenger bus in a Damascus suburb, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties said on Sunday.

"Russian military police were on a patrolling mission in the province and were the first to come to rescue after a road accident. They administered first aid to the bus passengers before medics arrived. They released people blocked in the bus, evacuated women and children because the vehicle could catch fire due to a fuel leak," it said.

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported earlier, citing a police source that a Hyundai Avante car rammed a bus carrying 24 passengers. The car driver died instantly. Seven people were taken to hospital in Damascus.