After termination of INF Treaty dialogue potential remains — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. A certain potential for a political and diplomatic settlement of the situation following the termination of the INF Treaty still remains, as follows from the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement devoted to Russia's position at the 76th UN General Assembly session.

"We are confident that there is still potential for political and diplomatic settlement of the situation arising from the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) based on Russia's initiative to ensure predictability and restraint in the missile sphere," the statement runs.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia intends to maintain a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of land-based intermediate-range or shorter-range missiles in regions where no similar US-made weapons would appear.

"Despite the absence of a constructive response to this initiative on the part of NATO, we still consider a moratorium to be a promising idea that would make it possible to avoid new ‘missile crises’. We propose that the US and their NATO allies take on a similar commitment," the Foreign Ministry said.

The United States terminated compliance with its obligations under the INF Treaty on February 2, 2019 on the excuse of Russia's alleged violations. For the first time Washington put forward these charges in July 2014. According to the US administration Russia violated the terms of the treaty by creating the missile 9M729. Moscow dismissed these accusations and presented a number of counter-claims, for instance concerning US missile defense systems in Europe.

In September 2019, it was announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had addressed the leaders of some countries, including NATO members, with a proposal for a freeze on the deployment of intermediate and shorter range missiles in Europe and other regions. The United States eventually in fact dismissed this initiative.