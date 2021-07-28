Russia, China discover new ways of cooperation amid pandemic, says defense chief

DUSHANBE, July 28. / TASS /. Moscow and Beijing have found new ways of cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said while negotiating with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Dushanbe on Wednesday.

"Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic all over the world, together, we have managed to find new ways of interaction and continued fruitful collaboration," the defense minister stated.

According to Shoigu, both countries’ militaries are gradually returning to the previous pace of interaction. "And our meeting today confirms this. I hope for the next meeting in China. Therefore, I am pleased to accept your invitation to take part in the military exercises that will be held in China," the Russian defense chief went on to say.

Shoigu also thanked Fenghe for the attention that he pays to the development of the military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and China "in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction".

Congratulating his counterpart on the 94th Anniversary of the Founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Shoigu noted that over the years, the Chinese army "had come a long way, constantly developing and introducing modern technologies to protect its country."

"To date, this is one of the most numerous, combat-ready and high-tech armies across the world," Shoigu said. The minister emphasized that he was very glad to meet with Fenghe, as it marked and continued the long path of cooperation and personal friendship. "I hope it will carry on," the top official stated. Russia’s defense minister wished Fenghe, whom he called a dear friend, "good health and well-being as well as further success and prosperity for the soldiers of the friendly People's Liberation Army of China".