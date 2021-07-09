Russian government approves list of 12 international defense shows for next two years

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution on holding 12 international defense shows in 2022-2023, according to the document posted on the government’s legal information web portal on Friday.

The document stipulates holding five international defense shows in 2022 and seven in 2023.

In particular, Russia will annually hold the Army international military-technical forum, the exhibition of Russian leading defense producers in Kubinka outside Moscow, the international helicopter show in Krasnogorsk (the Moscow Region), and the Week of National Security in Kubinka, according to the document.

Russia will also hold the Gidroaviasalon international show and scientific conference on sea aviation in the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik in 2022.

The 2023 list includes the MAKS International Aerospace Show in Zhukovsky near Moscow, the International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg, and the Integrated Security international show in Moscow.

The defense shows will be organized by the Defense Ministry, the Industry and Trade Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry of Russia, and the state tech corporation Rostec.