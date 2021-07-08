Tank crews eliminate enemy armor in Urals drills

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Tank crews of a motor rifle brigade of the Central Military District eliminated a notional enemy’s armor during drills at the Totsky practice range in the Orenburg Region, the District’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Under the scenario of the drills, the teams of Orlan-10 drones detected enemy units advancing on armored vehicles to a vital facility and transferred their coordinates to the command post. T-72B3 tanks moved forward and eliminated the notional enemy’s armor by an attack from the march at a distance of up to 1,000 meters," the press office said in a statement.

The tank crews suppressed the gunmen’s scattered groups and struck the loitering drones, firing 12.7mm Kord large-caliber machine-guns and 7.62mm PKTM upgraded tank machine-guns. Acting in interaction with the radiation, chemical and biological protection units, they disinfected the hardware after overcoming a contaminated terrain section, the statement says.

The drills involved about 1,000 personnel and more than 80 items of military hardware, the press office specified.