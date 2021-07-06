39 military helicopters exported by Russian Helicopters Corporation in 2020

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters, a holding company incorporated into the state corporation Rostec, exported 39 military helicopters in 2020, according to the company’s annual report released on Tuesday.

"Thirty-nine helicopters were exported to foreign markets in 2020. The deviation from the forecasted figures was 19%," the document says.

According to the document, the decline stems from the changes in the structure of exports and from the postponement of sales due to delays in receiving foreign-made components because of the coronavirus lockdowns among other reasons.

Nevertheless, there are plans to increase the export of military helicopters in 2021. "The export of military rotorcraft is expected to go up by 30% in 2021," the report says.

Russian Helicopters is Russia’s biggest rotary-wing aircraft manufacturer.